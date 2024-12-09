Manchu Manoj was admitted to hospital on Sunday (December 8) with injuries to his leg and neck. Reports suggested an argument between him and his father, Mohan Babu, led to police complaints being filed by both parties. However, Mohan Babu denied these claims. A video went viral, that evening showed Manoj leaving the hospital, supported by his team, with his leg visibly injured and wearing a neck and leg brace. As reporters surrounded him, he refused to comment on the incident, slowly making his way to a waiting car. His wife accompanied him to the hospital. As per reports, Manoj was sent home after a health checkup but will return for further tests. His injuries appeared suspicious and would be investigated further. Manoj has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. Manchu Manoj and Mohan Babu Brawl: Son Files Police Complaint Against Father for Attacking His Wife and Him in Property Dispute.

Manchu Manoj and Mohan Babu Conflict: Actor Leaves Hospital With Neck Brace After Alleged Family Dispute

