Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu is in serious legal trouble following an incident in which he allegedly injured a TV9 journalist amid dispute involving his son, Manchu Manoj. The journalist required surgery and is currently recovering. Despite Mohan Babu issuing a public apology, the matter remains unresolved. A case has been filed against the actor, who sought anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court. However, the court rejected his petition today, and reports indicate that his arrest may be imminent. The investigation is still ongoing. Mohan Babu Apologises for Attacking TV9 Journalist and Clarifies That Family Dispute Led to the Unfortunate Incident (View Post).

Mohan Babu's Bail Gets Rejected by Court

🔴 #BREAKING | Court rejects veteran actor Mohan Babu's anticipatory bail in connection with journalist assault case — NDTV (@ndtv) December 13, 2024

Mohan Babu's Apology For Assaulting Journalist

