Based on a real-life incident that happened in 2006, Chidambaram's Manjummel Boys is a survival thriller about a bunch of friends from Kochi who visit the 'Guna' cave in Kodaikanal and meet with a tragedy there. The 'Guna' Cave is so-called after Kamal Haasan's 1991 film Guna was shot in the cave, including its iconic Ilaiyaraaja composition "Kanmani Anbodu". And since the friends visit the cave because they love Kamal Haasan and the movie, the song is also featured prominently in Manjummel Boys in a couple of scenes, like in the opening credits (that features a montage of illustrated images from the song) and a very crucial scene in the climax. In fact, it is the latter scene that has impressed viewers who watched the film in how the song is used to elevate that particular sequence (which we are not mentioning for SPOILER reasons). Manjummel Boys Ending Explained: How Kamal Haasan and Ilayaraaja's Connection To Soubin Shahir's Survival Drama That Goes Beyond Guna Caves!

Check their reactions below:

If you wonder how the original Guna song was shot in the cave, here's an old clip of cinematographer Venu talking about the arduous experience of shooting that sequence. Manjummel Boys Movie Review: Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi's Film is a Gripping Survival Thriller with Near-Perfect Execution!

While you are here, do also listen to the original track if you are in the mood!

 

 

