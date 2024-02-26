Based on a real-life incident that happened in 2006, Chidambaram's Manjummel Boys is a survival thriller about a bunch of friends from Kochi who visit the 'Guna' cave in Kodaikanal and meet with a tragedy there. The 'Guna' Cave is so-called after Kamal Haasan's 1991 film Guna was shot in the cave, including its iconic Ilaiyaraaja composition "Kanmani Anbodu". And since the friends visit the cave because they love Kamal Haasan and the movie, the song is also featured prominently in Manjummel Boys in a couple of scenes, like in the opening credits (that features a montage of illustrated images from the song) and a very crucial scene in the climax. In fact, it is the latter scene that has impressed viewers who watched the film in how the song is used to elevate that particular sequence (which we are not mentioning for SPOILER reasons). Manjummel Boys Ending Explained: How Kamal Haasan and Ilayaraaja's Connection To Soubin Shahir's Survival Drama That Goes Beyond Guna Caves!

Check their reactions below:

Chidambaram’s #ManjummelBoys is a riveting survival thriller and a beautiful ode to friendship at the same time. It showcases exceptional work in production design, cinematography & music, with great performances across the board. And the use of Gunaa song ‘Kanmani anbodu’ 🤌 pic.twitter.com/5tXMpHDxRu — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) February 26, 2024

'Made a Grown Man Cry'

Bro made a grown man cry by placing this song👌 Chidambaram ❤️#ManjummelBoys pic.twitter.com/JEWlwECnQn — Deva :) (@Devacassi) February 24, 2024

'Goosebumps'

'Goosebumps' is one of the most overused term in film discussions these days But when you take an all-time iconic song with a legacy of over 30 years & use it in a pivotal sequence that will change the context of the song forever... What else do you call it?#ManjummelBoys pic.twitter.com/lb6clDRoP8 — Raunaq Mangottil (@RaunaqMangottil) February 25, 2024

'Placed Perfectly'

#ManjummelBoys Another week another brilliant movie from chettans super survival seat edging movie everyone did there job brilliantly , tug of war game usage and " kanmani anbodu kadhalan song placed perfectly" theater erupt for this scene Must watch only on big screen pic.twitter.com/nl1JWUYVGM — 😈𝕾𝖆𝖐𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖛𝖊𝖑👿 (@thisissakthivel) February 26, 2024

'Emotional'

#ManjummelBoys - Few Classic Retro songs give Goosebumps when placed in movies, but this song placement made so emotional which made to connect more🥹♥️pic.twitter.com/VZWc9tLpjy — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) February 25, 2024

'Gives You High'

#ManjummelBoys - Spine Chills. 👏🏻 Kanmani Anbodu song placement at the end gives you high, I bet. pic.twitter.com/v0YHJUgSU3 — ஷிவா.. (@ShivaJiOffl_) February 24, 2024

'Theatre Erupted'

Theatre erupted when this song played in climax of #ManjummelBoys 🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/atscUtlvff — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) February 23, 2024

'Made Audience Go Crazy'

the placement of this song made the audience go crazy. 👾#ManjummelBoys pic.twitter.com/Z3D3PTea4G — Thilacraj🦸 (@Thilacraj) February 25, 2024

If you wonder how the original Guna song was shot in the cave, here's an old clip of cinematographer Venu talking about the arduous experience of shooting that sequence. Manjummel Boys Movie Review: Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi's Film is a Gripping Survival Thriller with Near-Perfect Execution!

When the legendary cinematographer Venu sir spoke about how he shot the iconic scenes and the Kanmani Anbodu song at Guna caves for #Guna, in an interview I did with him in 2022, for @behindwoods_ice. Thought I'd share this now as it would be a great throwback as #ManjummelBoys… pic.twitter.com/AaFGfRMSMD — Vivek Ranjit (@vivekranjit) February 24, 2024

While you are here, do also listen to the original track if you are in the mood!

