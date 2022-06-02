A video of actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna slapping a sleeping kid goes viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen there's some sort of celebration going on and Balayya slaps a child to wake him up from sleep and forcefully made him pose for the camera. #NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni Team Up for a New Film; Shooting Begins.

Check Out The Video Below:

Poor thing 😬 This man 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/b1DEq4svlU — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) June 2, 2022

