Vinayakan, Dev Mohan, Shine Tom Chacko, Lal have teamed up for the Malayalam film titled Panthrand, which means 12 in English language. The makers have dropped the trailer of this flick and it seems to be an intriguing action-packed thriller. The film written and helmed by Leo Thaddeus is set to be released on June 10.

Watch The Trailer Of Panthrand Below:

