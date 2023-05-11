Prithviraj Sukumaran is miffed with a YouTube channel for churning 'lies' in the name of 'news' about him. The South superstar took to his micro-blogging site today (May 11) and revealed that he has taken legal action against YT channel, Marunadan Malayali, for making false claims that he paid Rs 25 crore penalty for making 'propaganda' films. He also warned media outlets to not publish any content without verifying facts. Aadujeevitham Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy’s Upcoming Movie is a Terrifying Sojourn Through the Limitless Desert Amped By AR Rahman's Score (Watch Video).

Prithviraj Sukumaran Sues Marunadan Malayali:

I usually tend to ignore these because terms like “ethical journalism” are fast becoming redundant in the times we live in. But there is a limit to propagating absolute lies in the name of “news”. This is a fight I intend to see through to the end. Filing civil and criminal… pic.twitter.com/Yv6ozvd0W2 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) May 11, 2023

Here's the Video Slammed by Prithviraj Sukumaran:

