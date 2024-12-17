Pushpa 2: The Rule has been shattering records since its theatrical release on December 5. From its massive opening day to a record-breaking opening weekend, the Allu Arjun starrer has consistently set new milestones at the box office. Now, the film is on track to hit the INR 1500 crore mark globally. According to the latest reports, the Sukumar-directed film earned INR 45.01 crore worldwide on its 12th day, bringing its total collection to INR 1367.75 crore. However, the 12th-day global collection of Pushpa 2 is the lowest seen so far. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun-Starrer Breaks Records As the First Indian Film To Exceed INR 100 Crore Gross Worldwide on Day 10.

‘Pushpa 2’ Movie Collection

GOOD hold for Pushpa 2 The Rule on 2nd Monday. Despite, new releases Allu Arjun starrer continues to be the first choice of preference for audience Pushpa 2 WW Box Office: Day 1 - ₹ 282.91 cr Day 2 - ₹ 134.63 cr Day 3 - ₹ 159.27 cr Day 4 - ₹… pic.twitter.com/iofhZYXOjL — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 17, 2024

