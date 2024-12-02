The Hyderabad Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule pre-release event, set to take place today, December 2, from 4 PM to 10 PM at Yousufguda Police Grounds. According to the advisory, a large turnout is expected, leading to moderate traffic congestion around the KVBR Stadium area. To minimise disruptions, commuters are advised to take alternate routes as outlined in the advisory. Key diversion points include redirections from Jubilee Hills Check Post towards Krishna Nagar Junction. Additionally, parking arrangements have been made for the public at designated locations. Hyderabad Traffic Police urges citizens to follow the advisory and cooperate to ensure a smooth experience during Allu Arjun’s film’s event. ‘Pushpa 2–The Rule’ Hindi Pre-Sales: 45,000 Tickets of Allu Arjun’s Film Sold in National Chains in 8 Hours.

Traffic Advisory for ‘Pushpa 2’ Pre-Release Event

It's Pushparaj's most awaited Pre release event day!!!💥 Traffic advisory from Hyderabad Police department ✅ To avoid inconvenience of traffic due @alluarjun's MASS JATHARA 🥵 See you all at the event today 🔥🔥🔥#Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2 pic.twitter.com/avogVXK19H — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) December 2, 2024

