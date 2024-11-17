Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 – The Rule is all set to dominate, and there's no doubt about it. The highly anticipated trailer launch event featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has officially kicked off as scheduled at 5 PM, with the trailer dropping at 6:03 PM sharp. The film is directed by Sukumar and the audience can expect something massive from the trailer. Wondering how to watch it live? Don't worry, we've got you covered – the trailer will be available for viewing on Mythri Movie Makers' YouTube channel.‘Pushpa 2’ Trailer Launch LIVE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Grand Event Begins at 5 PM in Patna; Trailer To Drop at 6.03 PM.

Watch ‘Pushpa 2’ Trailer Live

