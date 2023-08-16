Amid the release of his latest film Jailer on August 10, Rajinikanth embarked on a spiritual expedition to the Himalayas, departing a day prior on the 9th. His anticipated week-long journey encompasses visits to spiritual locales including Rishikesh, Badrinath, Dwarka, and the revered Babaji cave. During his sojourn, Rajinikanth met a young man who undertook a 55-day trek from Chennai to meet the legendary actor. Touched by his dedication, Rajinikanth offered both emotional and financial support. Sensing the young man's discomfort, Rajinikanth arranged for him to move from tree-dwelling to a more comfortable shelter with a sanyasi, exemplifying his compassion. Jailer Movie Review: Rajinikanth is Effortlessly Enigmatic in Nelson's Superstar Vehicle Done Nearly Right (LatestLY Exclusive).
இந்த இளைஞர் சென்னையில் இருந்து மகாவதார் பாபாஜி குகைக்கு 55 நாட்கள் நடந்து சென்று நம் அன்புத் தலைவர் @rajinikanth அவர்களை சந்தித்தார்.
தலைவர் அவருக்கு பண உதவி செய்தார். மேலும் குளிர்ந்த காலநிலையில் ஒரு மரத்தடியில் தூங்கிக் கொண்டிருந்த அவரை இப்போது ஒரு சன்யாசியுடன் ஒரு சிறிய… pic.twitter.com/J5dR6gfm24
— Ra.Arjunamurthy | ரா.அர்ஜூனமூர்த்தி (@RaArjunamurthy) August 15, 2023
