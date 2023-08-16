Amid the release of his latest film Jailer on August 10, Rajinikanth embarked on a spiritual expedition to the Himalayas, departing a day prior on the 9th. His anticipated week-long journey encompasses visits to spiritual locales including Rishikesh, Badrinath, Dwarka, and the revered Babaji cave. During his sojourn, Rajinikanth met a young man who undertook a 55-day trek from Chennai to meet the legendary actor. Touched by his dedication, Rajinikanth offered both emotional and financial support. Sensing the young man's discomfort, Rajinikanth arranged for him to move from tree-dwelling to a more comfortable shelter with a sanyasi, exemplifying his compassion. Jailer Movie Review: Rajinikanth is Effortlessly Enigmatic in Nelson's Superstar Vehicle Done Nearly Right (LatestLY Exclusive).