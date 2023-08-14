Rolex, who was introduced in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, will now be featuring in his very own film. During a recent fan meet Suriya, who played Rolex, talked about collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the film and said that he already the narrated entire script for the film. Rolex was a character pursued by Kamal's Arun Kumar Vikram, and will now make his debut in Lokesh Cinematic Universe. RIP Siddique: Suriya Meets Late Malayalam Filmmaker's Family, Offers Condolences.

View Suriya and Lokesh Update Here:

_"Lokesh Kanagaraj narrated a *Rolex* standalone story and I'm impressed with it. To happen soon"._ - @Suriya_offl 👌 pic.twitter.com/cIUeejs7s1 — Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)