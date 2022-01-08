The official trailer of Telugu drama Rowdy Boys starring Ashish, Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles is finally out! Going by the video, the movie looks promising and entertaining with lots of drama and romance. Actor Ashish shines in each frame as an engineering college guy whereas Anupama plays the role of a medico. All in all, the chemistry between the duo is also quite amazing. Rowdy Boys releases in theatres on Pongal 2022.

Watch Rowdy Boys Trailer:

