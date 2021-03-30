RRR movie is already creating a huge buzz. The first looks of Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan's characters have been revealed on their birthdays. Both of them made fans go wild. But we were always intrigued by what Ajay Devgn is doing in the film. Finally, we are set to get the answer now. The actor has revealed that his first look S S Rajamouli's film will be out on April 2. That happens to be Devgn's birthday.

Check out Ajay Devgn's RRR Movie announcement here...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)