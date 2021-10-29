SS Rajamouli's RRR Marketing team has played a masterstroke and for the first time ever a brand has changed its name for a film. Yes, Multiplex chain PVR will now be named PVRRR just for Jr NTR, Ram Charan film. The name will be only for a few months until the release and run of RRR. What a mind-blowing Idea to remind every moviegoer about this film.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#PVRRR…. 🔥🌊 #RRRMovie For the first time ever in the world, a brand changed their name for the film… For RRR… 🤟🏻 it will be referred as PVRRR for next few months across India in 850+ screens and 170+ properties in 70+ cities… pic.twitter.com/TtcOUSAteL — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) October 29, 2021

