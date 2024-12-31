Tollywood actor Prabhas expressed his support for the Telangana Government's mission to create a drug-free society on New Year's Eve. In a video shared by the official X (previously Twitter) handle of Congress for Telangana, the Baahubali star emphasized the importance of valuing the love of near and dear ones over harmful habits. He said in Telugu, "We have so many enjoyments in life. We have people who love us and family members who live for us, so are drugs really necessary, darlings (Prabhas fans)? Say no to drugs today. If you know someone who is addicted to drugs, you can call the toll-free number 8712671111. Telangana Government will help you leave behind the addiction and recover." This comes after the Telangana Government's request to actors to take part in their anti-drug awareness campaign. Celebrating 6 Years of ‘KGF’ – Chapter 1 and 1 Year of ‘Salaar Part 1′: Hombale Films Teases Next Chapters of Yash and Prabhas’ Iconic Films.

Prabhas Appeals for a Drug-Free Society

డ్రగ్స్ పై రేవంతన్న చేస్తున్న పోరాటంలో తోడుగా వచ్చిన బాహుబలి Rebel Star #Prabhas Garu's message supporting the anti-drug awareness initiative. Together, let's build a healthier and stronger society.#SayNoToDrugs pic.twitter.com/7MujKBNxmT — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) December 31, 2024

