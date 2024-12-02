Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are se to tie the knot this week (December 4). Ahead of their big day, the Goodachari actress is dropping breathtaking pictures from the pre-wedding rituals. After the Mangalasnaanam ceremony, Sobhita Dhuliapala, on Monday (December 2), shared glimpses from her Pelli Kuthutu ceremony on Instagram. In the pictures, the bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a red saree, which she paired with a matching full-sleeve blouse. The Night Manager actress completed her look with multicoloured bangles and jewellery. Sobhita Dhulipala Pre-Wedding: Samanta Dhulipala Shares Stunning New Mangala Snaanam Photos of the Bride-To-Be.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

