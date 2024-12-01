Sobhita Dhulipala’s pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing, and the latest glimpse from the Mangala Snaanam ceremony are simply stunning. Her sister, Samanta Dhulipala, shared a series of photos from the traditional pre-wedding ritual, showcasing Sobhita’s radiant bridal glow. Dressed in an elegant ensemble with minimal yet stunning traditional jewellery, the Made in Heaven fame actress exudes grace in these pictures. Samanta and her husband Sahil Gupta are seen applying haldi to the bride-to-be. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin; Check Out Couple’s Pics From Their Haldi Ceremony and Mangala Snanam!

Sobhita Dhulipala Pre-Wedding Photos

