SSMB 28 is an upcoming Telugu film for which shooting began on January 18. A recent video from the sets of the film has gone viral, in which director Trivikram is seen playing cricket. He seems to have let go of his directorial duties temporarily and is having fun with others during the shoot break. SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas Reunite For Their Third Collaboration - Everything You Need to Know About the Untitled Movie.

Watch Trivikram Srinivas Playing Cricket:

►ఎస్ఎస్ఎంబీ 28 సెట్స్ లో డైరెక్టర్ త్రివిక్రమ్ కాసేపు దర్శకత్వ బాధ్యతలను పక్కన పెట్టి క్రికెటర్ గా మారాడు. ►సెట్స్ లోనే బ్యాటు పట్టి క్రికెట్ ఆడారు. షూటింగ్ బ్రేక్ టైంలో మిగతా వారితో కలిసి సరదాగా ఆయన క్రికెట్ ఆడుతున్న వీడియో ఇప్పుడు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ గా మారింది. pic.twitter.com/dJw9HzRxyg — DD News Andhra (అధికారిక ఖాతా) (@DDNewsAndhra) February 2, 2023

