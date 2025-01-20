Telugu actor Vijaya Rangaraju, also known as Raj Kumar, passed away today (January 20) at a private hospital in Chennai after suffering a heart attack. According to 123Telugu, the actor was rushed to the hospital a week back after suffering an injury during the shooting of his upcoming movie in Hyderabad. He was shifted to Chennai for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. The actor is survived by his daughters, Deekshita and Padmini. Details regarding his last rites will be shared soon. Yogesh Mahajan Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest; TV Actor Was Known for His Role As Shukracharya in ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’.

Telugu Actor Vijaya Rangaraju Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

