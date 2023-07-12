Thalapathy Vijay took the internet by storm on July 11 after he reportedly meet members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) amid buzz of his entry into politics. However, while on his way back home, the superstar violated traffic rules as he ditched the red signal in more than two places. And so, he was charged with a fine of Rs 500. Pics of the challan is now being widely circulated online. Thalapathy Vijay Makes His Instagram Debut, Writes 'Hello Nanbas and Nanbis'!

Vijay Fined Rs 500 For Breaking Traffic Rules:

Just IN : Joseph Vijay fined for jumping red signal. pic.twitter.com/7sQUKNcujG — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 11, 2023

