Dhanush is making his international debut with Russo Brothers’ film The Gray Man. The Tamil superstar was seen along with actors Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and others at the premiere event in Hollywood. Dhanush opted for a black suit and looked stylish for the event. Twitterati just can’t keep calm seeing his dapper look for The Gray Man premiere. The Gray Man: Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ryan Gosling And Others Pose In Style At The Premiere Of Russo Brothers’ Film (Watch Video).

Dhanush At The Gray Man Premiere

The real gentleman in Indian cinema KinG @dhanushkraja 👑❤️ Thalaivaa your handsomeness makes go me crazy🙈❤️ Love you loads sir❤️❤️❤️❤️#Dhanush #TheGrayMan pic.twitter.com/QencEUC3ba — என் உழைப்பும் என் வாழ்வும் தனுஷ் அண்ணனுக்காக (@dhanush__prabhu) July 14, 2022

The Team

Dapper Dhanush

