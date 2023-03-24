Rohin Venkatesan is known for helming films such as Adhe Kangal and Petromax. His upcoming flick is a romantic drama starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Jai, Sshivada and Vriddhi Vishal. Titled as Theera Kaadhal, the makers have shared the first look poster featuring the lead star cast. The film is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. Jailer: Rajinikanth's Look and Swag as Muthuvel Pandian Revealed in This BTS Glimpse From Nelson Dilpkumar's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Theera Kaadhal First Look

