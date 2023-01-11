Thunivu has been one of the most anticipated films of Ajith Kumar. It hit the big screens today (January 11) and many have managed to watch the early shows and even shared their reviews about the action drama on social media platforms. Critics have labelled H Vinoth’s film as ‘decent’ heist thriller. While some have lauded Ajith’s role in Thunivu, many found the film has some glaring issues. Take a look at the reviews shared by critics on the Telugu film Thunivu, produced under the banners of Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios. Thunivu Review: Ajith Kumar’s Heist Thriller Opens to Positive Response, Twitterati Hails the Film As ‘Real Pongal Winner’.

The Indian Express – Thunivu is largely entertaining as long as it stays cold and dark, and as long as Ajith walks, dances, and screams like a maniac. The moment it sobers up, it loses its wicked charm.

Movie Crow – Hurried rather than being racy, however it has a relatable backstory. Despite being extremely cinematic without any logic, the ‘Constantly something or the other happening on-screen’ factor engages to an extent throughout.

The Hindu – Thunivu is an out-and-out Ajith Kumar show — he enters with a bang, shakes a leg often, sends goons flying, and moonwalks through this cakewalk of a film that doesn’t demand too much from him.

OTT Play – Thunivu, undoubtedly, is a treat for Ajith fans and action lovers. An engaging second half and more focus on the message Vinoth intended to convey would have made the film a thorough entertainer.

