Pongal 2023 saw the release of two tamil biggies. Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth, stars Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier in the lead, is a heist-thriller with a social message in the end. Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is a family entertainer starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Both the films have taken a good opening at the box office, but were welcomed with mixed reviews. Thunivu Movie Review: 'Thala' Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier's 'Money Heist' is a Cumbersome Long Con!

