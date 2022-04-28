Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who got elected as the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA, had filed an application in the Madras High Court in March 2022 to reject an election petition challenging his victory in the 2021 Assembly elections. The Madras HC gave a green flag to his application stating that the actor disclosed details of all 22 criminal cases that were pending against him and was clear of any false activities. Raaes Stampede Case: Gujarat High Court Quashes 2017 Complaint Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan for Creating Ruckus While Promoting the Film.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

