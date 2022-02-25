Ajith Kumar's Valimai has created a record by earning Rs 34 crore in TN on a non-holiday at the box office. The film has been one of the most anticipated ones and the results can be seen in the BO numbers. Now, as per latest reports, it's said that the makers (Ajith, Boney Kapoor, H Vinoth) have decided to chop 14 minutes from the movie, which will be effective across theatres from tomorrow (February 26). Reportedly, the reason behind this is prolonged run-time. Valimai Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar’s Film Mints Rs 34 Crore In TN And Becomes The Highest Opener.

Check It Out:

14 mins trimmed in #Valimai. New version to play in theatres from tomorrow. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) February 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)