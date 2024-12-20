Renowned novelist, scriptwriter and director MT Vasudevan Nair, has been hospitalised following a cardiac arrest on Friday, December 20. The 91-year-old, known for his works in the Malayalam film industry, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode and is reported to be in critical condition. Known for his exceptional storytelling, Nair’s acclaimed works include Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Kadavu, Sadayam and Parinayam, among others. Director Jayabharathi Dies: All You Need To Know About the ‘Kudisai’ Filmmaker and Tamil Alternate Cinema Pioneer.

MT Vasudevan Nair Health Condition

#Kerala : renowned Indian writer, filmmaker, and scenarist M T Vasudevan Nair, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode, suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday and his condition is said to be “very critical”. pic.twitter.com/Ce6r0mxchH — South First (@TheSouthfirst) December 20, 2024

