MT Vasudevan Nair, the renowned Malayalam writer known for his lyrical nostalgia, passed away on Wednesday (December 25) in Kozhikode at the age of 91. He breathed his last at Baby Memorial Hospital, where he had been admitted for the past 11 days following a cardiac arrest. On Tuesday (December 24), doctors reported that he was off ventilator support, but his condition worsened on Wednesday night. Nair was a scriptwriter and film director. He made a lasting impact on Malayalam literature with his novels, short stories, screenplays, children's literature and more.

MT Vasudevan Nair No More

