Television stars Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are now officially divorced. As per a report in HT, the duo got separated nine months ago but kept the separation news under wraps. Aamir and Sanjeeda have a two-year-old daughter Ayra and were married for nine years. The report also elaborates that the daughter's custody has gone with Sanjeeda who is living in her paternal house after the divorce. Aamir-Sanjeeda had tied the knot in 2012.

Sanjeeda Shaikh With Her Daughter:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)