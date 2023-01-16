Following the death of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, actor Sheezan Khan has been replaced in the show. The makers have now released a promo video featuring Abhishek Nigam’s dramatic entry in the show titled Ali Baba – Ek Andekha Andaaz Chapter 2. The show will be aired on Sony SAB from Monday to Saturday at 8pm. Abhishek Nigam Replaces Sheezan Khan in Ali Baba - Dastaan Ek Kabul Following His Arrest in Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case - Reports.

Abhishek Nigam In Ali Baba – Ek Andekha Andaaz Chapter 2

Something big coming up, stay tuned👀 Dekhiye Television’s Biggest Family Entertainer, Ali Baba - Ek Andekha Andaaz Chapter 2, Mon-Sat raat 8 baje, sirf Sony SAB par.#AliBaba #AliBabaOnSAB #EkAndekhaAndaaz #ChapterTwo pic.twitter.com/QaAIRRHWqV — SAB TV (@sabtv) January 16, 2023

