The tragic incident on the set of Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has sparked discussions regarding safety issues. On November 14, a camera assistant lost his life after accidentally coming into contact with a live wire, leading to a fatal electrocution. In the wake of this heartbreaking accident, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), has called for justice. He has urged Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to take strict legal action against the producers. Additionally, Gupta has demanded INR 1 crore in compensation for the victim’s family. ‘Anupamaa’ Camera Assistant Dies After Electrocution During Shoot of Rupali Ganguly’s Show.

AICWA President About ‘Anupamaa’ Set Tragedy

A Tragic Incident occurred on the set of the TV Serial Anupamaa at Goregaon Film City, where a 32-year-old Worker, employed as a Camera Attendant, Lost his Life due to Electrocution during Shooting | Despite this devastating loss, it is being alleged that the Producers, the… pic.twitter.com/znAwPLUmSF — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAofficial) November 16, 2024

