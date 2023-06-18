For those who have been desperately waiting for any new update regarding Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender series, then its a good day for you. During the streaming service's annual Tudum event, we got our first look at Aang (Gordon Cormier), Zuko (Dallas Liu), Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) from the live-action adaptation of the classic animated series. New 'Avatar' Series Set to Premiere in 2025; Will Focus on Earth Avatar after Aang and Korra - Reports.

Check Out the First Looks:

Meet Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming 2024. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/b7TKxo9pKC — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

