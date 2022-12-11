Shehnaaz Gill recently made an appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 to promote her new song. Her behavior with the media and the contestants was found rude and arrogant by the netizens. They have poured in outrage about the same on the internet. Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill Will Make You LOL As They Play a Fun Game on the Latter's Chat Show (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Her attitude is called out

Most of the fans shared their views on how arrogant Shehnaaz Gill was from interacting with media in arrogant to all the contestants. Her attitude was so arrogant last night. 'Mera sar dard horaha h, m bhaut kaam karti ho. No one is watching you, all camera is focused on me' — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 11, 2022

Netizens say that it is this show which has made her what she is today

Kya Shehnaaz bhul gyi 3 saal pehle wo bhi ye show mein as a contestant thi, aur kaise task mein sabse arguments karti thi? Drama karti thi infront of guests? Ab sar dard horaha hain, bhaut kaam karti ho mein bahar, tumhe koi nahi dekh raha, saara focused mujhe pe hain? — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 11, 2022

A section of the fans support her

She is confident about her success and her words and attitude totally suits on her personality and looks 👌 amazing..... we know she is too much busy in work... ak din wo bollywood industry py raaj kry gi, note my words..... — Naveta♥️ (@Mian52237511) December 11, 2022

A fan feels that she should be humble

Issi Biggboss ke wajah se busy hai woh, yeh shayad yaad nahi hai usko … All so called big celebs should learn humbleness from Big B — Jay D (@jaydesh75) December 11, 2022

Some fans say that they like her but not her arrogance

exactly iwas her fan but this arrogance 🤢 — 🍸 (@bekhayalee) December 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)