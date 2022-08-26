The second season of Delhi Crime has finally streamed on Netflix today! The new season starring Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi has been lauded not just for her impeccable performance but even the gripping plotline has been praise by critics. Check out the reviews for Delhi Crime Season 2 helmed by Tanuj Chopra. Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal Return to Catch a Dreaded Serial Killer (Watch Video).

News18.com - The show is not as simple as cops chasing serial killers. It’s much more than that. What is really appreciable in Delhi Crime 2 is its subplot with which it is highlighting the class issue and presenting how deep-rooted it is in our society.

Firstpost – To call Delhi Crime 2 a tour de police force would be an understatement. This time, like the last time, the series grips us by our jowls and refuses to let go. Director Tanuj Chopra, commendably in-charge while taking over the directorial reins from Richie Mehta in the first season, leaves no room for digressive discourse.

Pinkvilla – Shefali Shah gives a very controlled performance as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, and has effortlessly portrayed the character’s vulnerability onscreen.

NDTV – Taut and riveting, Delhi Crime S2 is a deep dive into the lives of the key members of the police team. Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Tillotama Shome consummately etches out vivid, relatable individuals grappling with psychological and emotional strife of varying degrees.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)