Emily in Paris is all set to return with ‘Saison Trois’! The makers of the popular show have dropped the trailer of season three of Emily in Paris and it showcases how Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is trying to balance her work-life and love-life in Paris. Well, she would be seen making some of the hardest choices of her life this time. The Netflix show that also features Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount, Ashley Park, Camille Razat is all set to be premiered on December 21. Emily In Paris Season 3 First Look Out! Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Leon Laviscount’s Netflix Series Promises ‘Another Wild Ride’.

Watch The Trailer Of Emily In Paris Season 3 Below:

