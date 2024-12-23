Hold onto your disco balls, folks—Shalini Passi, the diva of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, just dropped a track, and it’s giving us everything! Yes, you read that right. Shalini, a socialite from Delhi, has stepped into the music world, and she’s got influencer Darshan by her side. Well, the song is based on Shalini’s viral dialogue in her interviews or the Netflix series. She turned up in a blue sequin, figure-hugging jumpsuit that screamed 90s disco realness. Add some dazzling lights and a killer performance. The audience couldn’t keep calm, and their comments? One fan declared, “Gonna tell my kids this was Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga!” Another joked, “Wait… what? The collab of 2024??” And the ultimate compliment? “Zindagi mein bas itna hi successful banna hai.” (I just want to be this successful in life). ‘Macchar Hai Yaha Pe?’: Internet Sensation Shalini Passi Enters 'Bigg Boss 18', Urges Housemates to Put Mosquito Nets on Her Bed (Watch Video).

Shalini Passi and Darshan Bring the Disco Vibes With a Show-Stopping Collab!

