Loki premiered tonight and people are an emotional mess. Many can't believe they will no root for Loki, the God Of Mischief, instead. The series is streaming on Disney+Hostar. Before we tell you why are fans shedding tears over Loki, let us warn you, this can be considered a spoiler. During the episode, Loki sees what happened after the events of The Avenger, about his mother's death, his father dying, Thor, and much more. All that makes him emotional and Twitterati just can't get that image out of their head.

Check out the reactions here...

he was so happy when he saw that thor loves him......i cant take this anymore bye#loki #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/rOpulyHw6Y — ִֶ (@safehiddle) June 9, 2021

That hurts, Marvel!

#LOKI SPOILERS!!! . . . . NOT LOKI WATCHING HIMSELF DIE RIGHT AFTER WATCHING HIM AND THOR SMILING TOGETHER NO NO NO NOW THAT HURT MARVEL THAT HURT pic.twitter.com/uiiZV1PikC — jazz🍂 | alyx simp era (@strangexwitch) June 9, 2021

The disbelief

#loki SO IM A LOKI SYMPATHIZER NOW!! THATS WHAT WE DOING NOW!! LSKS IM-😭😭❤️ ISTG IF HE DOES NGO SURIVIE THIS SHOW AND END UP IN THOR LOVE AND THUNDER HANDS WILL BE THROWN!!! TAIKA ARE YOU LISTENINGpic.twitter.com/i8MBbPJN1R — Ali✨(wannabe editor & writer) (@cmlstwt) June 9, 2021

The lies

The smile!

#Loki spoilers . . . . . . . . . . . . The smile on his face when he learns they both made up 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/VjwRvPFbDS — Carol ४ loki era ♡ (@carolxloki) June 9, 2021

Get me out of here, Mobius

#LOKI loki waiting for mobius to come back the room after trying to escape and seeing his whole life pic.twitter.com/KoOokRMAUm — #Albela معاذ (@_iammaaz_) June 9, 2021

