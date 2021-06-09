Loki premiered tonight and people are an emotional mess. Many can't believe they will no root for Loki, the God Of Mischief, instead. The series is streaming on Disney+Hostar. Before we tell you why are fans shedding tears over Loki, let us warn you, this can be considered a spoiler. During the episode, Loki sees what happened after the events of The Avenger, about his mother's death, his father dying, Thor, and much more. All that makes him emotional and Twitterati just can't get that image out of their head.

Check out the reactions here...

That hurts, Marvel!

The disbelief

The lies

The smile!

Get me out of here, Mobius

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)