Star Wars: Visions - Volume 2 has been confirmed for a Spring 2023 release. The announcement was made recently as Star Wars Celebration and no other details were shared. Star Wars: Visions is an Anime-like take on the Star Wars universe where some of the best Anime studios bring their unique vision to a galaxy far, far away. It's also not cannon to the main Star Wars universe and is an anthological take on the franchise. Star Wars Visions to Return For a Second Season - Reports.

