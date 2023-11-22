EPIC ON's much-anticipated original series, Tatlubaaz, unveils Nargis Fakhri in a compelling role as Isabelle Tripathi, embodying both the enigmatic Queen of Deceit and the compelling Goddess of Creed. Starring alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar and Divya Agarwal, the series promises a gripping narrative. Scheduled for release on November 25, 2023, this show has garnered immense curiosity, setting high expectations for a riveting storyline and stellar performances. Tatlubaaz: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date – All You Need to Know About Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal's EPIC ON Show!

Watch Nargis Fakhri's Intro Video Here:

