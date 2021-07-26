Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum teaser is out and is getting slammed by one and all on social media. Nothing regressed more than Indian television in the last couple of years but it seems this particular show on Star Vijay will leave every other show behind in being regressive. The teaser has an uncivilised man forcibly marrying a well-mannered and educated in a temple without her consent. Given the templates that every TV channels follow irrespective of the language, netizens have thought the worse already and guess what? They aren't wrong at all. The same series is currently airing on a Bengali channel. It proves people's fear for this Tamil series isn't dumbfounded.

Opposite of progressive

@vijaytelevision opposite of progressiveness is your mega serials. I don't watch any but still keep stumbling upon trailers and latest #thendralVanthuEnnaiThodum is crap. What is sickening is to knowing what's going to be the storyline after seeing that girl follow that guy. 🤢 — நல்ல படி வாழ சொல்லி மண்ணை கொடுத்தானே பூர்வகுடி (@koel_tweets) July 25, 2021

Imbecile activities

Toxicity at another level

The confidence in which @vijaytelevision is promoting this unmindful of the toxicity it is spreading and the cascading effects it might possibly have is frustrating to the core. Anyrhing for PR #ThendralVanthuEnnaiThodum pic.twitter.com/klnFnADVWw — Whooman (@jambukes) July 26, 2021

