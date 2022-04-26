The makers of SAB TV's popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) took to their official Twitter handle and apologised to one and all for making a factual error in one of their recent episode with regards to "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon" song. FYI, the team had mentioned wrong year of the melody. The note also mentioned that they'll be mindful in future. Dilip Joshi's Daughter Neeyati Gets Married; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Shares Their Lovely Wedding Pics With an Emotional Note!

Check It Out:

🙏 pic.twitter.com/f1SB4BhxnG — Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (@TMKOC_NTF) April 25, 2022

