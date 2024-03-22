Samridhii Shukla, known to fans as Abhira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has set the internet buzzing with her latest Instagram post. The photos feature Shukla in a romantic scene with her co-star Rohit Purohit, the new actor portraying Armaan on the show. The pictures showcase the on-screen couple twinning in their outfits and sharing a cosy moment. Fans are excited about the fresh chemistry between Shukla and Purohit, with many commenting on how well they look together. This development comes after Shehzada Dhami, the previous actor playing Armaan, was let go from the series. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Meet Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani, Who Will Be Playing Armaan and Ruhi; Duo to Start Shooting From THIS Date!

Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit's Romantic Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samridhii Shukla (@samridhiishuklaofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)