First appearance of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika is just winning hearts on the internet. Fans cannot keep calm as she was spotted earlier on January 23 during 3rd ODI India VS South Africa match in Cape Town. In the viral pics and videos, Vamika can be seen happy and cheering for her dad Kohli. Anushka Sharma and Vamika Spotted Cheering For Virat Kohli During IND vs SA 3rd ODI in Cape Town (Watch Video).
Check Out The Tweets Below:
Moment Of The Day...
Moment of the day ❤️#vamika pic.twitter.com/KkHIePO9D5
— ChaiBisket (@ChaiBisket) January 23, 2022
Those Eyes...
Those eyes 😍#ViratKohli #kingkohli #Anushkasharma #vamika #SAvIND #Virat #kohli pic.twitter.com/qKeyIQDaSH
— PraBoss (@MrVicky184) January 23, 2022
Happy Vamika...
Vamika is Happy as his daddy reached to fifty🥰 pic.twitter.com/YiNURXiuaz
— A N K I T (@Ankitaker) January 23, 2022
Picture Of The Day...
Pic of the day 😍😍#Vamika #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/VRcTgzs9pd
— Mayank Raj (@ImMayank1616) January 23, 2022
Aww...
Like father. Like Daughter. pic.twitter.com/ztAyp9uC3D
— PK-Dhoni™ (@PKDHONIII) January 23, 2022
Cutiee...
Cutiepie 🥺🥺😘❤️❤️❤️ #vamika baby pic.twitter.com/dnHtgr0XuJ
— νк fαи gιяℓ (@viratian_divs_) January 23, 2022
Love Love...
Vamika has kohli face cuts from this angle ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/wIYyOO6sDV
— Fanatic (@TheSandeepTweet) January 23, 2022
Finally...
Finally see #Vamika
Aww cutie ❤️
"RISING STAR UMAR RIAZ"
pic.twitter.com/UAezxsO00o pic.twitter.com/cuFXGOonMD
— Amreen SRKian❤️ (@SrkFc11741282) January 23, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)