First appearance of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika is just winning hearts on the internet. Fans cannot keep calm as she was spotted earlier on January 23 during 3rd ODI India VS South Africa match in Cape Town. In the viral pics and videos, Vamika can be seen happy and cheering for her dad Kohli. Anushka Sharma and Vamika Spotted Cheering For Virat Kohli During IND vs SA 3rd ODI in Cape Town (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Moment Of The Day...

Those Eyes...

Happy Vamika...

Vamika is Happy as his daddy reached to fifty🥰 pic.twitter.com/YiNURXiuaz — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) January 23, 2022

Picture Of The Day...

Aww...

Cutiee...

Love Love...

Vamika has kohli face cuts from this angle ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/wIYyOO6sDV — Fanatic (@TheSandeepTweet) January 23, 2022

Finally...

