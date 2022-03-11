Yaksha: Ruthless Operations teaser is out. The teaser video sees all the cast members are on a fierce battle and high on actions. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Highly skilled and ruthless to a fault, the leader of a Black Ops team knows no mercy when it comes to achieving his goal. But when he goes head-to-head with an upright prosecutor in a city of spies, there’s no guessing which side will prevail." The spy-action movie will stream on streaming giant Netflix from April 8.

