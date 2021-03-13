The 56-Day Amarnath Yatra to Begin From June 28 This Year:

56-day Amarnath Yatra to commence from June 28, simultaneously along the Baltal and Chandanwari routes. Daily route-wise yatri ceiling enhanced from 7500/Day/Route to 10000/Day/Route, (excluding Heli passengers) — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) March 13, 2021

The Board will enable the live telecast of morning and evening Aarti for devotees across the globe — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) March 13, 2021

