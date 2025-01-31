In a shocking incident in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, a car driver dragged a toll worker for over 1 kilometre on the bonnet before throwing him onto the roadside. The altercation began when the toll employee asked the driver for payment due to his Fastag being blacklisted. Enraged by the request, the driver attempted to run over the employee, who narrowly escaped by jumping onto the bonnet. The incident took place at the Khandauli toll plaza. Following the viral videos of the incident, the local police have initiated an investigation, with the Khandauli police station team handling the case. The toll worker sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment. Agra Hit-and-Run: Toddler Dies After Being Run Over by Car in Cosmos Mall Parking Lot, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Driver Drags Toll Worker on Bonnet for 1 Km, Throws Him on Road in Agra

आगरा (उत्तर प्रदेश) में कार चालक ने टोल कर्मचारी को एक किलोमीटर तक बोनट पर घसीटा और फिर सड़क किनारे फेंक दिया, जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया, कार चालक का फास्टैग ब्लैक लिस्ट में था। जब टोल कर्मचारी ने उससे पैसे मांगे तो वह गुस्सा हो गया और उसने कर्मचारी पर गाड़ी चढ़ाने की… pic.twitter.com/DdfctLHnqj — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) January 31, 2025

प्रकरण में थाना खंदौली पुलिस टीम द्वारा जांच व आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) January 31, 2025

