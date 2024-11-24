A man driving a car without a number plate attempted to evade a police checkpoint near Sindhu Bhavan Road in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A viral video shows the man reversing his car to escape as officers chased after him. Despite initially evading capture, he was later apprehended by the Ahmedabad Police. The accused was made to publicly apologize on camera, and the car was fitted with a High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) following the incident. The video has garnered widespread attention on social media, highlighting the importance of following traffic regulations and the swift action taken by the cops. Ghaziabad: Parking Dispute Turns Violent As Man Kicked and Punched in Uttar Pradesh; Probe Ordered As Video Goes Viral.

Man Attempts to Run Over Cops in Ahmedabad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)