The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), along with various Muslim religious and community organizations, has strongly condemned the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. Describing it as unconstitutional and undemocratic, they expressed concerns that the law undermines the rights of Muslims, especially their right to practice religious beliefs. The board also criticized the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf for bypassing democratic processes and ignoring the opposition’s views. In response, AIMPLB announced plans to challenge the UCC law in court and launch a nationwide movement against it. They urged citizens, especially Muslims in Uttarakhand, to stand firm against the law. ‘Parliament To Take Final Decision on Uniform Civil Code and Waqf Amendment Bill’, Says Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board Announces Nationwide

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), along with various Muslim religious and community organizations, has strongly condemned the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/pp32BfJOz5 — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)