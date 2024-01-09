Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India, offered prayers at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Israeli ambassador had previously asked Indians to light a "Diya of Hope" in honour of the captives held by Hamas since October 7 amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. For the unversed, a war broke out between Israel and Palestine after militant organisation Hamas launched thousands of rockets on Israeli land, and took hundreds of Israeli and foreign nationals as captives. Israel's Ambassador Naor Gilon Says 'We Were Really Moved by Indian Friends' After People Show Solidarity With Israel by Displaying Posters During IND vs PAK CWC 2023 Match (See Pics).

Naor Gilon Offers Prayers at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon offered prayers at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/rOU9dEEv4d — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)