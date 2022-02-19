Swades Foundation, a rural development NGO succeeded in getting a 24-hour water scheme to a tribal village in a remote area of Igatpuri in Maharashtra. The situation was so severe that the village did not have drinking water for years and people would take bath once in 5 days. However, after the efforts of the Swades Foundation, the tribal village now enjoys 24 hours water scheme. On Saturday Morning, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker took to Twitter to laud the team of Swades, Ronnie, and Zarina Screwvala.

Check it Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)